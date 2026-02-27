Want to thank God: Kejriwal's wife

12:33





Following his discharge by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was warmly welcomed by his family upon his arrival at his residence.





He was embraced by his family members, with Manish Sisodia accompanying him. Prior to this, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, says, "I would like to thank God today. Arvind ji has spent his life with honesty. But these people (BJP) sent Arvind ji and his associates to jail. I had faith that truth would prevail. I would like to thank all those who stood by us..."