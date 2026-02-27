HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Want to thank God: Kejriwal's wife

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
12:33
image
Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, says, "I would like to thank God today. Arvind ji has spent his life with honesty. But these people (BJP) sent Arvind ji and his associates to jail. I had faith that truth would prevail. I would like to thank all those who stood by us..."

Following his discharge by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was warmly welcomed by his family upon his arrival at his residence. 

He was embraced by his family members, with Manish Sisodia accompanying him. Prior to this, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI to move HC challenging clean chit to Kejriwal, Sisodia
LIVE! CBI to move HC challenging clean chit to Kejriwal, Sisodia

Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case
Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case, citing lacunae in the CBI chargesheet.

'We are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict
'We are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case and claims it was a political conspiracy to destroy AAP.

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK
Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK

Former AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, expelled from the party in 2022, has joined the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political shift.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO