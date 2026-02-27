President flies sortie in LCH Prachand near India-Pak border

12:10





According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the helicopter took off from the Jaisalmer Air Force Station after the president was briefed by the captain. She waved from the cockpit before departure. During the flight, Murmu -- the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces -- delivered a message to the nation from the cockpit.





"Prachand helicopter is a powerful symbol of self-reliance. At this moment, I am flying over the Jaisalmer district. I extend my heartfelt greetings and deepest gratitude to our brave soldiers. A warm salute to you, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," she said.





The helicopter flew over the Pokharan firing range, where the IAF is scheduled to conduct its firepower demonstration, 'Vayu Shakti', on Friday evening. Murmu will witness the day-dusk-night demonstration. -- PTI

