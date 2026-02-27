Satyamev Jayate: AAP leaders welcome court relief to Kejriwal, Sisodia

12:46





"Despite all the attempts by BJP and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal-Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest," the former Delhi education minister said on X.





A court in Delhi discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.





Besides the two leaders, 21 others were also discharged in the matter. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the court's decision had vindicated the party's stand.





In his post on X, he alleged that the case was part of a conspiracy to defame the AAP leadership and referred to the period of incarceration faced by party leaders.





AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The BJP government has everything, it is in power in so many states, yet they had a problem even with the tiny Delhi government." Honest people are defamed day and night through these false cases, he alleged. AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh invoked 'Satyamev Jayate', calling the court order a victory for truth. -- PTI

