Court said I am honest: Kejriwal weeps after clean chit

11:32

Manish Sisodia comforts an emotional Arvind Kejriwal





He says, "I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest. Today, the court has discharged all accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system.





"Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP and 5 big leaders of the party were put in jail. The sitting CM was dragged out of his house and put in jail. Kejriwal is not corrupt.





"I have only earned honesty in my life. Today, the court has said that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are honest..."





A Delhi court on Friday discharged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in an excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.





Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the matter. The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after being discharged in the Delhi Excise policy case by Rouse Avenue Court.