HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI to move HC challenging clean chit to Kejriwal, Sisodia

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
12:21
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation will approach the Delhi High Court, challenging the Rouse Avenue Court judgment discharging Aam Admi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case, sources in the probe agency said on Friday.

The move comes after the Rouse Avenue court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role of the AAP leaders could not be substantiated. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. 

It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by multiple supplementary chargesheets. The agency has alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a "south lobby" to influence the now-scrapped excise policy in its favour.

In total, 23 accused have been chargesheeted, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Goutam, Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey, Butchibabu Gornatla, Rakesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma, Prince Kumar, Chanpreet Singh Rayat, Arvind Kumar Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and P Sarath Chadra Reddy.During arguments, the CBI maintained that the offence of criminal conspiracy must be viewed in its entirety and that the sufficiency of evidence should be tested during trial. Represented by Additional Solicitor General D P Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, the agency argued that there is adequate material to frame charges against all the accused.

Following his discharge by Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi Excise Policy case, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday broke down outside the court as he emphasised that he was not corrupt, adding that the court had said that both he and Manish Sisodia were "honest".

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal also accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching the biggest political conspiracy of independent India. He also alleged that the BJP planned to finish the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its top five leaders while asserting that he has always said that the "truth emerges victorious." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI to move HC challenging clean chit to Kejriwal, Sisodia
LIVE! CBI to move HC challenging clean chit to Kejriwal, Sisodia

Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case
Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case, citing lacunae in the CBI chargesheet.

'We are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict
'We are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case and claims it was a political conspiracy to destroy AAP.

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK
Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK

Former AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, expelled from the party in 2022, has joined the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political shift.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO