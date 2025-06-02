HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mon, 02 June 2025
17:02
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended marginally lower, following sluggish trends in global markets amid renewed global trade concerns. 

Besides, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, sharp jump in Brent crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows dented investors' sentiment, experts noted. After tumbling 796.75 points or 0.97 per cent to 80,654.26 in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed volatile trends and later ended 77.26 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 81,373.75. 

The NSE Nifty dipped 34.10 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 24,716.60. During the day, it dropped 224.55 points or 0.90 per cent to 24,526.15.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest laggards. On the other hand, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Next Covid pandemic far from over'
LIVE! 'Next Covid pandemic far from over'

3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp
3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

Kamal Haasan moves HC for 'Thug Life' release amid row
Kamal Haasan moves HC for 'Thug Life' release amid row

The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that...

No reunion: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors
No reunion: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors

Such meetings are routine, the former state home minister added.

Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble
Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

Indian vlogger Malik 'Swashbuckler' has apologised for his offensive video comments on Turkish women.

