Iran reacts to Trump pic on US passports

12:23





This is in response to news that the US will soon begin issuing passports featuring an image of President Donald Trump inside. The passport "will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available" for those who renew their passports in person at that location.

The handle 'Iran in Mumbai' on X does it again and does it well -- making a jibe at the US and its president, Donald Trump."America flexing a 250-year-old passport like it's vintage... meanwhile #Iran casually brings out a 2,600-year-old #aftabeh.Also: #passport is a Western invention: Hum azaad the, izzat se milte the phir ye aaye, loot bhi liya aur line mein khada bhi kar diya.#Trump."