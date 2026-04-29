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You'd be speaking French: King Charles III roasts Trump

Wed, 29 April 2026
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In a display of diplomatic wit and historic levity, King Charles III playfully roasted US President Donald Trump during a White House state dinner on Tuesday. The British monarch suggested that, had it not been for British intervention in North America, Americans might currently be speaking French.

The light-hearted exchange occurred as both leaders affirmed the strength of the "special relationship" between the UK and the US. The remark served as a direct response to the President's previous comments regarding European allies and the history of global conflict.

"You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," King Charles stated, eliciting loud laughter from the gathered guests.

The King's quip referred to the 18th-century colonial rivalry, where Britain and France vied for territorial control of the North American continent. It also served as a counterpoint to Trump's assertion at the World Economic Forum in January, where he claimed that without American involvement in World War II, Europeans would be "speaking German and a little Japanese".

Continuing the humorous tone, the King shared several self-deprecating jokes, including a historical nod to the Burning of Washington in 1814. "We British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House," he remarked.

The monarch further quipped that the evening's festivities represented "a very considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party," referencing the iconic 1773 protest against British colonial taxation.

Responding with his own brand of humour, President Trump, a noted admirer of the British monarchy, jokingly pivoted to domestic political divides. Congratulating the King on his speech to Congress, Trump noted, "He got the Democrats to stand -- I've never been able to do that."

Marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, King Charles expressed gratitude for the evolution of the two nations' ties. He noted that they had united to build "one of the most consequential alliances in human history".

During his earlier address to a joint session of the US Congress, the King emphasised the deep-rooted cultural and historical foundations of the trans-Atlantic bond. He urged both nations to remain committed to global engagement, stating, "that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking." -- ANI

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