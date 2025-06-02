HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Covid Cases Up 272% In A Week

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
08:37
image
Sanket Kaul

Doctors have said that a combination of mild but infectious variants of COVID-19, lower testing rates and the current viral season are behind the sudden rise in cases -- from just 35 on April 28 to over 3,700 within a month.

India has recorded 3,758 active cases up to June 1.

Five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka accounted for 76 per cent of the total infections, said the latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare.

Among states, Kerala saw the highest caseload of 1,400, a rise of 970 cases over last week. It is followed by Maharashtra at 485 cases, of which 50 were reported on Saturday itself. Delhi, too, saw an increase of 332 cases since May 26, with the national capital currently reporting 436 active cases.

Similarly, Gujarat and Karnataka also reported high numbers at 320 and 238 active cases, respectively.

The surge has been more pronounced in the last week of May, with health ministry data suggesting that India saw a 272 per cent rise in cases within a six-day period (May 26 to June 1).

Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, consultant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are seeing a notable uptick in infections from emerging subvariants of JN.1, such as NB.1.8.1 and LF.7.

According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), India has already detected six cases of the LF.7 variant from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Similarly, two cases of NB.1.8.1 subvariant have been detected from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu this month.

"A notable but gradual increase in cases of acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs) caused by seasonal influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is being seen in some parts of the country," sources in the ministry added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 injured after man throws Molotov cocktail in US
LIVE! 6 injured after man throws Molotov cocktail in US

PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final
PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Punjab captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock
Punjab captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined for Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over rate during the Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians.

No more talks, just PoK: India's global stance on Pak
No more talks, just PoK: India's global stance on Pak

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Banerjee said, "We have been in talks with them (Pakistan) for decades, despite changes in various paradigms and governments. But one thing remains constant, the conflict with Pakistan."

Pak uses nuke shield to back terror: India in Algeria
Pak uses nuke shield to back terror: India in Algeria

Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison was the all-party delegation's message to Algeria as it concluded its visit to the North African country on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD