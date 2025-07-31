Accused and victims were under trial in Malegaon case: Lawyer

11:41

Sadhvi Pragya was an accused in the case





Remembering how multiple injured had come to the Mumbai court, travelling 300 kilometres away from Nashik, to detail their injuries. "Six people were killed, and over a hundred others were seriously injured. I believe that the trial which has happened, is not only of the accused but of the victims too because they had to show their injuries in the court. 103 people came as a victim witness in Bombay, 300 kilometers away from Nashik in rain, heat.





"That time judge Padalkar was there. The accused no 10, Swami (Sudhakar) Chaturvedi, did not agree to the injury, that even the blasts happened. So as a procedure the victims were called and had to show their injuries. The victims showed their injured eyes, their broken hands, and gave details of where they were treated" the victims' advocate told ANI. "I am hopeful that justice will be served... Terror has no religion. The accused of the blast must be punished. This is our only request to the Court," he said.





Former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni are the accused in the case. All of them have been acquitted in the case.

Advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing the victims of the Malegaon blast said that the trial has not only been only of the accused, but also of the victims who were forced to show their wounds and pain.