Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 89.94 against US dollar

22:20





Forex traders said investors are in a wait-and-watch mode, awaiting clarity from the US Federal Reserve before taking decisive positions.





Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-India trade talks, which could boost the rupee in the coming days.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.00, then fell to an intra-day low of 90.10 against the US dollar and finally settled for the day at 89.94, down 7 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 89.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.