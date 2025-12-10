HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 89.94 against US dollar

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
22:20
image
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 89.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said investors are in a wait-and-watch mode, awaiting clarity from the US Federal Reserve before taking decisive positions.

Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-India trade talks, which could boost the rupee in the coming days.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.00, then fell to an intra-day low of 90.10 against the US dollar and finally settled for the day at 89.94, down 7 paise from its previous close.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Musk
LIVE! Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Musk

Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged

The owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people booked tickets to Thailand within an hour of learning about the blaze.

'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged 'vote chori' by the Bharatiya Janata Party in...

Thousands of H-1B visa interviews postponed
Thousands of H-1B visa interviews postponed

The US has postponed thousands of H-1B visa interviews in India, citing enhanced vetting measures including scrutiny of social media profiles. The delays are impacting applicants who were scheduled for interviews from December 15...

DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo headquarters
DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo headquarters

Aviation watchdog DGCA stations personnel at IndiGo's headquarters to monitor flight cancellations, crew deployment, and operational disruptions after thousands of flights were cancelled, causing passenger inconvenience.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO