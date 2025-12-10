HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man moves court as wife decides to initiate 7-yr-old daughter into monkhood

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
20:09
image
A Jain man has approached the family court in Surat seeking the custody of his seven-year-old daughter, claiming that his estranged wife has decided against his wishes that the child should take diksha as a monk.

He should be appointed the girl's legal guardian to protect her interests, said the plea filed under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.

Judge S V Mansuri of the family court on Wednesday issued a notice to the respondent wife, seeking a reply by December 22.

As per the petitioner, he married the respondent in 2012, and they have two children. The couple have been living separately since 2024. He had discussed the issue of their daughter embracing monkhood with his wife and agreed that the girl should become a monk after attaining maturity, the petition said.

But his wife insisted that the child take diksha (undergo initiation as a monk) at a mass ceremony in Mumbai in February 2026, it claimed.

In April 2024, his wife left home with their two children and went to stay with her parents, saying she would return only if he agreed to their daughter's diksha, the petition alleged.

Later she insisted on going ahead with the ceremony whether he agreed or not, it said.

Being only seven years old, his daughter cannot take such a decision on her own, the petitioner said.

His wife used to take the daughter to religious gatherings, and once left her alone with a guru at his Ahmedabad ashram without his consent, the man claimed.

Later, on learning that his wife had left the child at the ashram of a Jain monk in Mumbai, he went to meet the child but was turned back, the petition claimed.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Nehru, Indira did vote chori, says Shah; Oppn walks out
Nehru, Indira did vote chori, says Shah; Oppn walks out

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged 'vote chori' by the Bharatiya Janata Party in...

LIVE! H1B interviews of thousands of applicants cancelled
LIVE! H1B interviews of thousands of applicants cancelled

Can democracy be safe if infiltrators pick PM, asks Shah
Can democracy be safe if infiltrators pick PM, asks Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Lok Sabha, accusing the opposition of spreading falsehoods and questioning the safety of democracy if leaders are chosen by infiltrators.

Not EVMs, Modi has hacked hearts of people: Kangana
Not EVMs, Modi has hacked hearts of people: Kangana

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, stating he has 'hacked the hearts of the people' and criticized the opposition for disruptions and EVM tampering allegations.

Pune land deal: HC asks if cops protecting Parth Pawar
Pune land deal: HC asks if cops protecting Parth Pawar

The Bombay High Court has questioned the police investigation into a land deal, asking why Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, has not been named in the FIR.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO