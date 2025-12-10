IndiGo sends DGCA revised schedule with reduced winter flights

22:18

Crisis-hit domestic carrier IndiGo has submitted its revised flight schedule to aviation regulator DGCA after the government slashed its winter schedule by 10 per cent following the cancellation of thousands of flights.



The airline, which has been under DGCA's intense scrutiny for disruptions in services on account of crew shortage since the beginning of this month, was directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to submit the revised schedule by 5 PM on Wednesday.



"IndiGo has submitted the revised winter schedule to the DGCA as per its Tuesday order," a source said.



The routes that IndiGo had agreed to cut from its schedule under the revised plan, however, could not be immediately known.



On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the 10 per cent cut was to help match IndiGo's schedule with the pilots available at the airline.



The airline was allowed to operate around 2,200 flights under its winter schedule, which commenced from the last Saturday of October and will continue till the last week of March next year.



A 10 per cent deduction in its winter flight operations would amount to a cut of some 220 flights per day. -- PTI