HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo sends DGCA revised schedule with reduced winter flights

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
22:18
image
Crisis-hit domestic carrier IndiGo has submitted its revised flight schedule to aviation regulator DGCA after the government slashed its winter schedule by 10 per cent following the cancellation of thousands of flights.

The airline, which has been under DGCA's intense scrutiny for disruptions in services on account of crew shortage since the beginning of this month, was directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to submit the revised schedule by 5 PM on Wednesday.

"IndiGo has submitted the revised winter schedule to the DGCA as per its Tuesday order," a source said.

The routes that IndiGo had agreed to cut from its schedule under the revised plan, however, could not be immediately known.

On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the 10 per cent cut was to help match IndiGo's schedule with the pilots available at the airline.

The airline was allowed to operate around 2,200 flights under its winter schedule, which commenced from the last Saturday of October and will continue till the last week of March next year.

A 10 per cent deduction in its winter flight operations would amount to a cut of some 220 flights per day. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Musk
LIVE! Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Musk

Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged

The owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people booked tickets to Thailand within an hour of learning about the blaze.

'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged 'vote chori' by the Bharatiya Janata Party in...

Thousands of H-1B visa interviews postponed
Thousands of H-1B visa interviews postponed

The US has postponed thousands of H-1B visa interviews in India, citing enhanced vetting measures including scrutiny of social media profiles. The delays are impacting applicants who were scheduled for interviews from December 15...

DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo headquarters
DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo headquarters

Aviation watchdog DGCA stations personnel at IndiGo's headquarters to monitor flight cancellations, crew deployment, and operational disruptions after thousands of flights were cancelled, causing passenger inconvenience.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO