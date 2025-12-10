HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Salman Khan moves HC for protection of personality rights

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
19:14
image
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi high court seeking protection of his personality rights. The plea is scheduled to be heard on Thursday by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. 

Khan has moved the high court seeking to restrain various social media platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights. 

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness. 

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, his mother Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, 'Art of Living' founder Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights, and the court granted them interim relief. 

Telugu actor NTR Junior has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The court is yet to pass an order on his plea.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA to station 2 officials in IndiGo office
LIVE! DGCA to station 2 officials in IndiGo office

Can democracy be safe if infiltrators pick PM, asks Shah
Can democracy be safe if infiltrators pick PM, asks Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Lok Sabha, accusing the opposition of spreading falsehoods and questioning the safety of democracy if leaders are chosen by infiltrators.

Not EVMs, Modi has hacked hearts of people: Kangana
Not EVMs, Modi has hacked hearts of people: Kangana

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, stating he has 'hacked the hearts of the people' and criticized the opposition for disruptions and EVM tampering allegations.

Pune land deal: HC asks if cops protecting Parth Pawar
Pune land deal: HC asks if cops protecting Parth Pawar

The Bombay High Court has questioned the police investigation into a land deal, asking why Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, has not been named in the FIR.

Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis
Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO