Salman Khan moves HC for protection of personality rights

Khan has moved the high court seeking to restrain various social media platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights.





The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.





Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, his mother Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, 'Art of Living' founder Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights, and the court granted them interim relief.





Telugu actor NTR Junior has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The court is yet to pass an order on his plea.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi high court seeking protection of his personality rights. The plea is scheduled to be heard on Thursday by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora.