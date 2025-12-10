HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Goa nightclub fire: MEA may revoke passports of Luthras

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
23:13
image
The Ministry of External Affairs is considering revoking the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, following a request from the state government.

Sources said on Wednesday that the ministry has received a communication from the Goa government with regard to Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

It is examining the request to revoke their passports under the Passports Act of India, in accordance with the rules, they said.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand shortly after the fire incident.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to give any interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.

In the court, the Luthras' lawyer refuted allegations that they had fled, claiming the trip was for a business meeting, and argued that the brothers are only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Musk
LIVE! Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Musk

Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged

The owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people booked tickets to Thailand within an hour of learning about the blaze.

'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged 'vote chori' by the Bharatiya Janata Party in...

Thousands of H-1B visa interviews postponed
Thousands of H-1B visa interviews postponed

The US has postponed thousands of H-1B visa interviews in India, citing enhanced vetting measures including scrutiny of social media profiles. The delays are impacting applicants who were scheduled for interviews from December 15...

DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo headquarters
DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo headquarters

Aviation watchdog DGCA stations personnel at IndiGo's headquarters to monitor flight cancellations, crew deployment, and operational disruptions after thousands of flights were cancelled, causing passenger inconvenience.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO