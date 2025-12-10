HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIR: Parties to get list of dead, absent voters

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
20:44
image
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said the booth-level agents appointed by political parties will be provided with a list of dead, shifted and dead voters before the publication of the draft voters' list in the 12 states and Union territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is underway.

The draft electoral rolls in these nine states and three Union territories will be published on December 16.

The EC said the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of the 12 states and Union territories have been asked to share a booth-wise list of absent, shifted and dead or duplicate voters with the booth-level agents (BLAs).

These are the voters with whom the booth-level officers (BLOs) could not establish contact despite three attempts. 

The EC had followed a similar procedure during the Bihar SIR.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Nehru, Indira did vote chori, says Shah; Oppn walks out
Nehru, Indira did vote chori, says Shah; Oppn walks out

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged 'vote chori' by the Bharatiya Janata Party in...

LIVE! H1B interviews of thousands of applicants cancelled
LIVE! H1B interviews of thousands of applicants cancelled

Can democracy be safe if infiltrators pick PM, asks Shah
Can democracy be safe if infiltrators pick PM, asks Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Lok Sabha, accusing the opposition of spreading falsehoods and questioning the safety of democracy if leaders are chosen by infiltrators.

Not EVMs, Modi has hacked hearts of people: Kangana
Not EVMs, Modi has hacked hearts of people: Kangana

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, stating he has 'hacked the hearts of the people' and criticized the opposition for disruptions and EVM tampering allegations.

Pune land deal: HC asks if cops protecting Parth Pawar
Pune land deal: HC asks if cops protecting Parth Pawar

The Bombay High Court has questioned the police investigation into a land deal, asking why Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, has not been named in the FIR.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO