HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's super-rich to get richer. Here's how...

Fri, 25 July 2025
Share:
14:40
image
India's wealthiest households are set to get even richer, with their growing financial assets creating massive opportunities for wealth management firms. According to a recent report by Bernstein, India's wealth managers are witnessing robust growth, driven by rising demand from the country's uber-rich.

These firms, which cater to the top 1 per cent of Indian households, are delivering more than 20 per cent profit growth and 20 per cent return on equity (RoE). It stated "India's uber-rich are only going to get richer. The top 1 per cent households (the uber-rich) in India control approx. USD 11.6 Tn in total assets, of which approx. USD 2.7 Tn are in liquid financial assets that wealth managers can service". 

The report highlighted that these liquid assets include bank deposits and non-promoter equity holdings. Indian households are gradually shifting more of their incremental savings and wealth into financial assets, boosting the addressable market for wealth managers. The boom in India's capital markets is also contributing to this trend. The ultra-rich are converting their illiquid promoter holdings into liquid financial wealth through IPOs, stake sales, and block deals. 

The report stated "The uber-rich are cashing in on the capital market boom, converting illiquid promoter holdings to liquid financial wealth through IPOs, stake sales and blocks". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's super-rich to get richer. Here's how...
LIVE! India's super-rich to get richer. Here's how...

20+ OTT platforms banned for 'pornographic' content
20+ OTT platforms banned for 'pornographic' content

The ban is aimed at curbing the easy availability of pornographic material, particularly to minors, and ensuring that digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law, they said.

Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store
Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store

In a broad daylight robbery, two unidentified men disguised as delivery boys looted a jewellery store in Ghaziabad's Link Road area, fleeing with approximately 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 grams of gold ornaments.

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, citizens advised to stay indoors
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, citizens advised to stay indoors

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, slowing traffic and affecting train services. The IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert, advising citizens to stay indoors.

Rape-murder convict gives slip from jail, caught within hours
Rape-murder convict gives slip from jail, caught within hours

CCTV footage aired on channels showed a man resembling Govindachamy walking on the roadside with a bundle on top of his head, inside which he had tucked in his left arm, which is missing a hand.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD