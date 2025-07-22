Only someone under pressure...: Cong on Dhankar exit

14:19





Dhankhar may have cited health reasons for his decision, but people are finding it hard to believe, the former Rajasthan chief minister told reporters at his residence here. Dhankhar sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening. The Ministry of Home Affairs notified his resignation on Tuesday.





"There is no doubt that this incident is shocking for the whole country," Gehlot said. He claimed that though Dhankhar cited health concerns for his resignation, people do not think it is true. "The prime minister is going on a foreign tour and the vice president suddenly resigns, it becomes a topic of discussion in the whole country and the world," he said, noting that Dhankhar had been raising issues of farmers. "Ten days ago, I said in Jodhpur that both the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker are from Rajasthan and both are working under pressure. The truth has come out," Gehlot said. He said only RSS and BJP people, or the prime minister know the real reason behind the resignation. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the BJP has no special affection for farmers or their sons. "They have no place in their hearts for the sons of farmers who nurtured the BJP organisation by struggling throughout their lives," Dotasra said referring to Dhankhar. "Who to appoint to a post and who to ask for a resignation is the BJP's internal matter. But the message is clear that be it an organisation or a constitutional post, anyone who starts thinking, understanding and speaking is a burden," Dotasra said. PTI

A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as vice president, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said only a person working under pressure can give such a shocking resignation.