Leader will be appointed at earliest opportunity: Iran

In a video posted by News Agency Tasnim, an official told state Television, "I bring good news to the people that no problem has arisen in the field of leadership. The leadership council is currently running the country and, God willing, at the earliest opportunity, a leader will be appointed. Praise be to God, we have come closer, but the situation is one of war. Sometimes some loved ones ask how did you choose the Supreme Leader immediately after the Imam (Ayatollah Khomeini)? Our answer is that the situation was not a war situation. Now the situation is one of war, we are all striving. The Assembly of Experts is striving; no one is resting."





Earlier, the Iranian Government via the Consulate General in Mumbai had rubbished reports that emerged from Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor. -- PTI

Iran's leadership council on Wednesday told state media that a leader to success the late Ayatollah Khamenei would be appointed at the earliest.