Leader will be appointed at earliest opportunity: Iran

Wed, 04 March 2026
15:56
Iran's leadership council on Wednesday told state media that a leader to success the late Ayatollah Khamenei would be appointed at the earliest. 

In a video posted by News Agency Tasnim, an official told state Television, "I bring good news to the people that no problem has arisen in the field of leadership. The leadership council is currently running the country and, God willing, at the earliest opportunity, a leader will be appointed. Praise be to God, we have come closer, but the situation is one of war. Sometimes some loved ones ask how did you choose the Supreme Leader immediately after the Imam (Ayatollah Khomeini)? Our answer is that the situation was not a war situation. Now the situation is one of war, we are all striving. The Assembly of Experts is striving; no one is resting." 

Earlier, the Iranian Government via the Consulate General in Mumbai had rubbished reports that emerged from Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US to withdraw non-emergency staff from Pak consulates
LIVE! US to withdraw non-emergency staff from Pak consulates

Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted
Qatar halts LNG production, supply to India disrupted

Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after its facilities came under attack amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, disrupting supplies to India and squeezing feedstock availability for key domestic sectors.

'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'
'Any leader appointed by Iran's clerics will be eliminated'

Amid rising tensions, Israel's Defence Minister has issued a stark warning that any leader succeeding Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be considered a target, as reports suggest his son Mojtaba may be next in line.

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

