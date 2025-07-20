HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oppn flags Trump's remarks, SIR in Bihar at all-party meet

Sun, 20 July 2025
13:42
An all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw the opposition raising various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and US President Donald Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

The government sought cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House.
 
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's claims, "lapses" which led to the Pahalgam attack and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls in Bihar.

He said it was incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by his party. 

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party said he raised the alleged "poll scam" of SIR in Bihar and Trump's claim that he brokered 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, at the meet.

Responding to a question, he said INDIA bloc is only for Lok Sabha polls and AAP is contesting assembly polls on its own.

BJD's Sasmit Patra said the Centre can't escape responsibility from the "failing" law and order in states and Parliament should debate it. 

He was referring to an incident of self-immolation by a college student and another case of a 15-year-old being set on fire by a group of men.

Patra said there was a "complete collapse" of law and order in Odisha and the BJP government there was "helpless" and has "failed". 

Leaders of various political parties are attending the meeting chaired by Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are also representing the government.

Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu and RPI-A leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were amongst those who are attending the meeting.

INDIA bloc parties have resolved to raise during Parliament's Monsoon session the issues of Pahalgam attack terrorists not being brought to justice, Trump's repeated claims of brokering a 'ceasefire' during India-Pakistan hostilities and the SIR in Bihar that the opposition alleges "threatens people's voting rights". -- PTI  

