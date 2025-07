17:17









enchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines amid weak global market trends and tariff-related uncertainty. Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 82,634.48. During the day, it hit a high of 82,784.75 and a low of 82,342.94. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 16.25 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 25,212.05. -- PTI