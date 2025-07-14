HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day on selling in IT shares

Mon, 14 July 2025
17:00
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday, extending the losing run to the fourth day amid selling in IT shares and foreign fund outflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 247.01 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 82,253.46. During the day, it fell 490.09 points or 0.59 per cent to 82,010.38 but recovered some of the losses towards the close. The 50-share NSE Nifty settled lower by 67.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 25,082.30. Sensex has dropped nearly 1,460 points or 1.75 per cent and Nifty by 440 points or 1.73 per cent in the four days of fall since July 9. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd TEST Updates: Jadeja, Reddy stitch a partnership
LIVE! Samosa on health alert list: Add burgers, too, says Deora
AI Crash Report Raises More Questions: Pilots
Pilot groups have accused the AAIB of portraying the pilots as responsible for the incident, with vague and selective presentation of cockpit conversations.

Compensation Assured for Crash Victims
The only case where there could be a change in insurance payout is if Air India's management were found to be aware of the accident and the accident was deliberate.

After 18 days in Space, Shuks begins return journey to Earth
Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission have begun their journey back to Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station. The Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the ISS, initiating a 22.5-hour...

