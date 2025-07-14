Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day on selling in IT shares

17:00





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 247.01 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 82,253.46. During the day, it fell 490.09 points or 0.59 per cent to 82,010.38 but recovered some of the losses towards the close. The 50-share NSE Nifty settled lower by 67.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 25,082.30. Sensex has dropped nearly 1,460 points or 1.75 per cent and Nifty by 440 points or 1.73 per cent in the four days of fall since July 9. -- PTI

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday, extending the losing run to the fourth day amid selling in IT shares and foreign fund outflows.