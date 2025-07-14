HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CJI hospitalised after severe infection

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
15:40
image
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was diagnosed with a severe infection during his recent official visit to Hyderabad and is responding well to treatment in a Delhi hospital, an official source on Monday said. 

The CJI is responding well and is expected to be discharged and resume duties in a day or two, it added. The CJI was in Hyderabad on July 12 to deliver the convocation address at the Nalsar University of Law. 

CJI Gavai on the same day also released a special postal cover titled "Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar Constituent Assembly Constitution of India" and a set of picture postcards on "Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India" in Hyderabad. The CJI did not hold court on Monday on the conclusion of the partial working days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No maturity: SC rebukes cartoonist for caricature of PM
LIVE! No maturity: SC rebukes cartoonist for caricature of PM

3rd TEST Updates: India 6 down; Rahul is out!
3rd TEST Updates: India 6 down; Rahul is out!

Compensation Assured for Crash Victims
Compensation Assured for Crash Victims

The only case where there could be a change in insurance payout is if Air India's management were found to be aware of the accident and the accident was deliberate.

After 18 days in Space, Shuks begins return journey to Earth
After 18 days in Space, Shuks begins return journey to Earth

Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission have begun their journey back to Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station. The Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the ISS, initiating a 22.5-hour...

Ex-Miss Puducherry who spoke against colourism dies by suicide
Ex-Miss Puducherry who spoke against colourism dies by suicide

Defying industry biases around skin tone, Rachel emerged as a strong voice against colourism, earning recognition for challenging the dominance of 'fair skin' standards.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD