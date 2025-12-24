Happy to continue as...: Shivakumar amid CM-change buzz

13:26

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state, asserting that there is no chief ministerial row and that he is content to continue as Deputy CM.

Addressing the media at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said rumours about internal differences or meetings with the Congress high command exist only in the media.

"I am not meeting anyone in the AICC high command. I am happy to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister. I love to be a party worker," he said, shutting down questions on a possible leadership change or a rotational chief ministership in Karnataka.

Responding to repeated media queries, Shivakumar emphasised that no names should be speculated and that any decision regarding leadership rests entirely with the Congress party. "Any day, the Congress party can take a decision. Whatever the leadership decides will be accepted," he said.

On questions related to Priyanka Gandhi's role or speculation about her as a prime ministerial candidate, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of these issues. My leader is the AICC president, and my leader of opposition is Rahul Gandhi."

He also declined to comment on issues such as air pollution, stating that he did not wish to make remarks outside his brief. On questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, he advised reporters to speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Deputy CM reiterated that his visit to Delhi was purely administrative and not political.