HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rs 4,000 Crore Credited In 324 Million EPFO Accounts

Wed, 09 July 2025
Share:
10:27
image
In a move that provided relief to millions of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account holders, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the retirement fund body has credited interest for financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) in nearly all member accounts, completing the activity within less than two months after the rate of interest was approved by the finance ministry. Nearly 4,000 crore is credited into members' accounts as interest on their PF deposits. 

"Annual account updation had to be done for 1.4 million establishments with nearly 335 million member accounts this year. By July 8, interest had been credited in 324 million member accounts. This translates into completion of annual accounts update for 99.9 per cent of the establishments and 96.51 per cent of member accounts,' the minister said.  

The interest in the remaining accounts is expected to be credited this week, thus completing the process.   

The move bucks the trend of previous years when crediting interest on provident fund deposits into members' accounts could drag on for months after the finance ministry's approval.  

Even in FY24, the process of crediting interest into members' accounts began in August and was completed in December. "The interest crediting systems have now been optimised for faster processing, due to which the entire exercise is being completed so quickly,' the minister said. 

For 2024-2025, the EPFO had announced an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on February 28. It was officially approved by the finance ministry on May 22.  "Accordingly, preparatory activities were immediately undertaken and the annual accounts update began from the night of June 6," the minister said. 

-- Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara collapses
LIVE! Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara collapses

Sena's Gaikwad slaps MLA canteen staff over stale food
Sena's Gaikwad slaps MLA canteen staff over stale food

Ruling Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLA's hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food.

'For The 1st Time Voters Will Have To Prove...'
'For The 1st Time Voters Will Have To Prove...'

'40 percent of voters in Bihar will be excluded.'

Why UP Expects 1.3 Bn Tourists This Year
Why UP Expects 1.3 Bn Tourists This Year

This would be a 100 per cent jump over 2024, when the state had logged tourist inflow of 650 million

Why Indians Are Doing 2 Jobs To Survive
Why Indians Are Doing 2 Jobs To Survive

Rising inflation and stagnant wages are forcing a number of salaried professionals to venture into the bike taxi service as part-time riders.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD