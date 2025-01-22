President Trump has just signed order ending...





The order challenges current Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies adopted by federal agencies, major corporations, financial institutions, educational institutions, and other key sectors of American society. Trump asserts that such policies undermine individual merit, civil rights protections, and the core values of hard work, excellence, and personal achievement.





In the executive order, Trump describes DEI policies as harmful, claiming they foster an "identity-based spoils system" that unfairly prioritises race, sex, and other protected characteristics over merit and qualifications. He argues that these policies not only violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 but also threaten the safety and prosperity of American citizens by diminishing the value of individual merit in critical sectors such as law enforcement, medicine, aviation, and government.





According to Trump, such preferences have led to "tragic" consequences where competence and ability were overshadowed by identity-based selection, jeopardising public safety and eroding trust in institutions. -- ANI

