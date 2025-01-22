RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

President Trump has just signed order ending...

January 22, 2025  10:12
image
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 21, 2025, titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity," with the aim of eliminating race- and sex-based preferences that he argues violate longstanding federal civil-rights laws, in an official statement by the White House.

The order challenges current Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies adopted by federal agencies, major corporations, financial institutions, educational institutions, and other key sectors of American society. Trump asserts that such policies undermine individual merit, civil rights protections, and the core values of hard work, excellence, and personal achievement. 

In the executive order, Trump describes DEI policies as harmful, claiming they foster an "identity-based spoils system" that unfairly prioritises race, sex, and other protected characteristics over merit and qualifications. He argues that these policies not only violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 but also threaten the safety and prosperity of American citizens by diminishing the value of individual merit in critical sectors such as law enforcement, medicine, aviation, and government. 

According to Trump, such preferences have led to "tragic" consequences where competence and ability were overshadowed by identity-based selection, jeopardising public safety and eroding trust in institutions. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump tossed TikTok a lifeline, but China's unhappy
LIVE! Trump tossed TikTok a lifeline, but China's unhappy

Exclusive! RG Kar Victim's Father Speaks
Exclusive! RG Kar Victim's Father Speaks

'Sanjay Roy is not alone.''If he's kept alive, maybe we will know what happened.''Why was he in the chest medicine department that night when he never went there earlier?''Nobody will parade in front of a CCTV camera and then go and...

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The Mumbai police...

Trump to end citizenship by birth, 22 US states to sue
Trump to end citizenship by birth, 22 US states to sue

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world. Highly skilled professionals from India walk away with the overwhelming number of H-1B visas - which is...

'I like both sides': Trump on H-1B visa
'I like both sides': Trump on H-1B visa

'I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances