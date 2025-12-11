HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chinese national deported to Hong Kong for visa violations

Thu, 11 December 2025
11:50
Chinese national Hu Congtai, who had entered Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in violation of his visa stipulations, has been deported to Hong Kong, officials said here on Thursday.
 
"The Chinese national who was detained here last week has been sent to Delhi on the evening of 10th December for onward deportation to Hong Kong," the officials said.
 
Congtai, 29, arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa, which permitted him to visit Buddhist religious places in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushi Nagar.

However, he boarded a flight to Leh on November 20 and did not register at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office counter located at the Leh airport.

He was detained in Srinagar last week after arriving here on a flight from Delhi on December 1. -- PTI 

