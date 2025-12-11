HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jairam Ramesh gives Maniben Patel's book to Rajnath amid Nehru-Babri row

Thu, 11 December 2025
11:46
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday gave to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a copy of diary entries in Gujarati of Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter that appeared in a book, and told him that there was no mention in them of his claim that Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds.
 
Ramesh met Singh as soon as he alighted from his car outside Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Ramesh told Singh that he had especially brought for him Maniben Patel's diary entries in Gujarati, to which the BJP leader responded saying, "we have it in English".

While handing over the papers containing the original diary entries in Gujarati that appeared in a book as well as its Hindi translation, Ramesh told him to read it and Singh, who was heading for the Makar Dwar, replied that he did not know Gujarati.

The Congress leader said there was no mention in the diary entries of Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds.

The Congress last week had shared diary entries of Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter from a book to rebut Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds, and demanded that Singh apologise for spreading "falsehoods".

Ramesh had claimed the defence minister was spreading falsehoods to improve his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Here is Maniben's original diary entry in Gujarati on pages 212-213 in the book  Samarpit Padchhayo Sardarno' by CA R S Patel 'Aaresh', published by Sardar Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Society, 2025," Ramesh had said on X, sharing screenshots of the relevant pages from the book.

There is a huge difference between what is contained in the original diary entry and what Rajnath Singh ji and his fellow 'distorians' are propagating, Ramesh had said.

The Congress had earlier termed Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds a lie and WhatsApp university story, and said the defence minister should not walk in Prime Minister Modi's path. -- PTI

