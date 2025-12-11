HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

His hands were shaking: Rahul on LS face-off with Shah

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
12:55
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he directly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his press conferences on "vote chori" in Parliament but did not get any answer.

A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah during a debate on election reforms, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be "under pressure".

"He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"The things I have said, he did not address, did not give any proof. We have said it publicly in press conferences. I directly challenged him to let us discuss my press conferences in Parliament. Did not get an answer. You know the reality," Gandhi said.
Gandhi on Wednesday called the home minister's response during the debate "completely defensive" and asserted that "vote chori" is the "biggest treason".
He also claimed that the home minister did not respond to any of the points raised by him and remained evasive including on transparent voter lists, EVMs and granting immunity to the chief election commissioner.
The opposition MPs, including Gandhi, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms.

Later in a post on X, Gandhi said the home minister's response in Parliament on "vote theft" was "panicked" and "defensive". -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! His hands were shaking: Rahul on LS face-off with Shah
LIVE! His hands were shaking: Rahul on LS face-off with Shah

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

The owners of a Goa nightclub, where a fire claimed 25 lives, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, after fleeing India. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued at the request of the Indian government.

BJP MP accuses TMC MP of smoking e-cigarette in Lok Sabha
BJP MP accuses TMC MP of smoking e-cigarette in Lok Sabha

E-cigarettes were banned in the country a few years ago.

IndiGo cancellation continues; CEO to appear before DGCA
IndiGo cancellation continues; CEO to appear before DGCA

IndiGo has seen its pilots' strength depleting by 378 pilots in the last nine months despite its chief operating officer and Accountable Manager, Isidro Porqueras stating to the DGCA in a letter last December that "the overall impact of...

This Blind Army Officer Is An Inspiration For India
This Blind Army Officer Is An Inspiration For India

Lieutenant Colonel C Dwarakesh is the only completely blind officer to continue in the Indian Army after losing his eyesight while in service.In his remarkable journey after disability, he enhanced his education qualification, scaled the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO