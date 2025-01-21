US to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada from...





When asked about his thought process of putting tariffs on two nations while signing executive orders, Trump responded, "We are thinking in terms of 25 percent on Mexico and Canada because they're allowing vast numbers of people ... to come in, and fentanyl to come in."





When asked about the timeline, he said, "I think we'll do it Feb. 1." -- ANI

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration is planning to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada from February 1, The Hill reported.