Baramati air crash: Rohit Pawar files complaint against VSR Ventures

Thu, 26 February 2026
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday filed a complaint at a police station in Mumbai against VSR Ventures and its directors in connection with the January 28 plane crash in which his uncle and then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died.

As the matter is linked to the accidental death report registered at Baramati following the crash, the complaint was being forwarded to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune, said a police official. 

VSR Ventures operated the ill-fated Learjet-45 plane which crashed in Baramati in Pune district with Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

On Tuesday,  the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the grounding of four aircraft of VSR Ventures over non-compliance of approved procedures in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Pawar, who has been questioning the circumstances surrounding the plane crash, alleged that the Mumbai police refused to register a First Information Report in the case. 

In a post on X, he claimed that 'yesterday the DGCA report arrived stating that this accident was caused by the negligence of VSR company'.

He along with legislators Amol Mitkari, Idris Naikwadi and Sandeep Kshirsagar went to the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai to demand registration of an FIR, but when the process to record his statement began, a senior police official refused to register FIR and instead accepted their application merely as a formality, Pawar alleged.  -- PTI

