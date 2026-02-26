HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi becomes most followed world leader on Instagram

Thu, 26 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed the massive milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, making him the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform, officials said on Thursday. 

Prime Minister Modi joined Instagram in 2014, and over the past decade, his account has evolved into one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders, officials said.

Among major global leaders, Modi now has the highest number of Instagram followers.

He has more than twice as many followers as US President Donald Trump on the social media platform. The combined follower count of the next five major world leaders is still lower than Modi's individual total, officials said. 

Trump holds the second spot with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

This underlines Prime Minister Modi's unmatched global outreach and popularity among the youth across the world, officials noted.

In India, the gap in followers is significant, as Modi is far ahead of other Indian political leaders on Instagram. The second spot is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with approximately 16.1 million followers, followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million followers.   -- PTI

