NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke's medical issue prompts early return of SpaceX Crew-11 from ISS

Astronaut Mike Fincke, who served as Crew-11 pilot and commander of ISS Expedition 74, disclosed that his own health concern in January led to the decision to bring all four Crew-11 members back to Earth ahead of schedule.





In a statement shared by NASA, Fincke said, "On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates. Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilised." He added that after further evaluation, NASA determined that the safest course was an early return for Crew-11. -- ANI

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has provided additional details on the early return of SpaceX's Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).