Cash row: Speaker reconstitutes panel probing judge

Thu, 26 February 2026
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday reconstituted a three-member committee set up to probe the grounds for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma after burnt wads of cash were recovered from his residence in New Delhi in March last year.

The speaker had constituted the committee on August 12 last year after admitting a multi-party notice for the removal of the Allahabad high court judge, setting in motion the process of his impeachment.

"In partial modification of the Notification ... the Speaker, Lok Sabha, has reconstituted with effect from the 6th March, 2026, for the purpose of making an investigation into the grounds on which the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad high court is prayed for, a Committee consisting of the following three Members:- 1 Hon'ble Justice Aravind Kumar, Supreme Court of India; 2 Hon'ble Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; and 3. Shri B.V. Acharya, Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court," a notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said.

While Justice Kumar and Acharya were also part of the previous committee, Justice Chandrashekhar is a new member.

He has replaced Madras high court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava.   -- PTI

