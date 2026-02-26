Pak living in la la land: India slams Islamabad at UNHRC

09:50

File pic





Exercising India's Right to Reply during the high-level segment held on February 25, Anupama Singh, India's representative, rejected allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying the grouping had allowed itself to be used as an "echo chamber" for one member state.





"We categorically reject these allegations," Singh said, adding that Pakistan's "incessant propaganda now reeks of envy." Singh reiterated India's long-standing position that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."





She said the accession of the region to India in 1947 was "completely legal and irrevocable," in accordance with the Indian Independence Act and international law. "The only outstanding dispute regarding this region is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan," she stated, calling on Islamabad to vacate areas under its control.





In a pointed remark that drew attention at the Council, Singh referenced infrastructure and economic development in the region, including the inauguration of the Chenab Rail Bridge, described as the world's highest railway bridge. "If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is fake, then Pakistan must be hallucinating or living in the 'La-la-land'", she said. -- ANI

India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is being held from 23 February to 31 March, accusing Islamabad of spreading propaganda and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory stands in stark contrast to Pakistan's economic troubles.