HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak living in la la land: India slams Islamabad at UNHRC

Thu, 26 February 2026
Share:
09:50
File pic
File pic
India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is being held from 23 February to 31 March, accusing Islamabad of spreading propaganda and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory stands in stark contrast to Pakistan's economic troubles. 

Exercising India's Right to Reply during the high-level segment held on February 25, Anupama Singh, India's representative, rejected allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying the grouping had allowed itself to be used as an "echo chamber" for one member state. 

"We categorically reject these allegations," Singh said, adding that Pakistan's "incessant propaganda now reeks of envy." Singh reiterated India's long-standing position that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." 

She said the accession of the region to India in 1947 was "completely legal and irrevocable," in accordance with the Indian Independence Act and international law. "The only outstanding dispute regarding this region is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan," she stated, calling on Islamabad to vacate areas under its control. 

In a pointed remark that drew attention at the Council, Singh referenced infrastructure and economic development in the region, including the inauguration of the Chenab Rail Bridge, described as the world's highest railway bridge. "If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is fake, then Pakistan must be hallucinating or living in the 'La-la-land'", she said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong slams Modi for 'unabashed defence of Netanyahu'
LIVE! Cong slams Modi for 'unabashed defence of Netanyahu'

Shirtless protest: Cops 'detain' cops in post-arrest drama
Shirtless protest: Cops 'detain' cops in post-arrest drama

A tense standoff erupted between Himachal Pradesh Police and Delhi Police following the arrest of Youth Congress activists involved in the protest at the AI Summit, escalating into allegations of kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

SEE: Netanyahu 'surprises' Modi by wearing...
SEE: Netanyahu 'surprises' Modi by wearing...

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, 'Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire.'

Canada says India no longer linked to violent crimes
Canada says India no longer linked to violent crimes

The statement suggests that Canadian authorities do not see ongoing foreign interference or violent activity tied to India at present.

The saree-clad officer who made Devuji surrender
The saree-clad officer who made Devuji surrender

Telangana Police's Special Intelligence Branch, led by officer B Sumathi, successfully negotiated the surrender of top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji and other Maoist leaders, marking a significant victory for the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO