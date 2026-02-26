HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maoist leader kills commander for wanting to surrender

Thu, 26 February 2026
09:08
Security forces in an anti-Naxal op. File pic
A wanted Maoist leader allegedly killed his commander Anwesh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 22 lakh on his head, for intending to surrender before the Odisha Police, a senior officer said. 

The police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday exhumed the decomposed body of Anwesh, alias Renu, at Pakari reserve forest area under Daringbadi police station limits. He was allegedly killed by notorious Naxal leader Sukru on January 29. 

"It has been ascertained that Anwesh was killed by Sukru and his associates when the former was preparing to surrender before the Odisha Police along with some other Maoist cadre," Kandhamal SP Harish BC told PTI over phone. 

 Anwesh, a native of Sukma in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was a divisional committee member (DVCM) and military platoon commander of the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division, and he carried a bounty of Rs 22 lakh on his head, police said. The SP said the body was exhumed following strict legal protocols in the presence of the executive magistrate. -- PTI

