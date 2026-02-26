Maoist leader kills commander for wanting to surrender

09:08

The police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday exhumed the decomposed body of Anwesh, alias Renu, at Pakari reserve forest area under Daringbadi police station limits. He was allegedly killed by notorious Naxal leader Sukru on January 29.





"It has been ascertained that Anwesh was killed by Sukru and his associates when the former was preparing to surrender before the Odisha Police along with some other Maoist cadre," Kandhamal SP Harish BC told PTI over phone.





Anwesh, a native of Sukma in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was a divisional committee member (DVCM) and military platoon commander of the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division, and he carried a bounty of Rs 22 lakh on his head, police said. The SP said the body was exhumed following strict legal protocols in the presence of the executive magistrate. -- PTI

