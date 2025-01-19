Saif attacker used multiple identities, worked as waiter

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Mumbai.





The police also said that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas and is currently lodged at Khar Police station.





Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open.





An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building.





The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.