BSE Sensex top losers today

BSE Sensex top losers todayJanuary 17, 2025 19:13
Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped into negative territory on Friday after a three-day rally, dragged by intense selling pressure in IT, banking and financial stocks.
Unabated foreign fund outflows and elevated crude prices in international markets also played spoilsport for the bourses.
In a volatile session, the 30-share benchmark declined 423.49 points or 0.55 percent to settle at 76,619.33.
During the day, it tumbled 779.53 points or 1 percent to 76,263.29.
From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Infosys dropped nearly 6 percent despite raising its annual sales forecast for a third time this fiscal year.
Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services firm, on Thursday reported an 11.46 percent rise in the third quarter net profit on pick-up in demand, which also prompted the company to raise its annual sales forecast for a third time this fiscal year.
Axis Bank also declined by over 4 per cent post-earnings announcement.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the other big laggards from the pack. -- PTI