BSE Sensex top losers today





Unabated foreign fund outflows and elevated crude prices in international markets also played spoilsport for the bourses.





In a volatile session, the 30-share benchmark declined 423.49 points or 0.55 percent to settle at 76,619.33.





During the day, it tumbled 779.53 points or 1 percent to 76,263.29.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Infosys dropped nearly 6 percent despite raising its annual sales forecast for a third time this fiscal year.





Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services firm, on Thursday reported an 11.46 percent rise in the third quarter net profit on pick-up in demand, which also prompted the company to raise its annual sales forecast for a third time this fiscal year.





Axis Bank also declined by over 4 per cent post-earnings announcement.





Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the other big laggards from the pack. -- PTI

