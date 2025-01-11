Shibu Soren turns 81, JMM workers celebrate

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM supremo Shibu Soren turned 81 on Saturday, and his family members and party workers celebrated his birthday in Ranchi.





A cake-cutting ceremony was organised on the occasion at his residence in the presence of chief minister and his son Hemant Soren.





Hemant Soren's legislator wife Kalpana Soren, health minister Irfan Ansari and several other leaders were present at the programme.





Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren was born in Ramgarh in 1944. -- PTI