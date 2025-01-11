RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Priyanka slams Modi as rupee hits all-time low

January 11, 2025  18:11
image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded answers from the government on the value of the rupee reaching its "lowest level ever" against the US dollar.
 
The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the 86-mark against the US dollar for the first time on Friday. It settled at 86.04 against the US currency.

"The value of rupee against the dollar has reached its lowest level ever. For the first time in history, the value of one dollar has become 86.4 rupees," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said during Manmohan Singh's tenure, when the value of one dollar was 58-59 rupees, Narendra Modi used to link the value of the rupee with the prestige of the government. 

He used to say, "I know everything. The currency of any country cannot fall like this...", she said.

"Today he himself is the prime minister and all the records on the fall of the rupee have been broken. He should answer to the people of the country," the Congress leader said.-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Building collapses at UP railway station, many trapped
Building collapses at UP railway station, many trapped

A building under construction at the Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Saturday, trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble. Six workers have been rescued and rushed to hospital. Rescue efforts are ongoing...

LIVE! Priyanka slams Modi as rupee hits all-time low
LIVE! Priyanka slams Modi as rupee hits all-time low

'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up
'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday portrayed BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri as a villain from the movie Bahubali 1.

It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored
It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored

With such announcements grabbing the voters' attention, critical issues like pollution, especially the smog that chokes Delhi every winter, remain largely unaddressed. Many residents have raised concerns over the lack of concrete action...

America is a nation of...: Biden aid amid H-1b debate
America is a nation of...: Biden aid amid H-1b debate

Ahead of Trump's inauguration here on January 20, the debate on foreign guest workers visas for highly skilled professionals, the H-1B, has intensified which has literally created divisions in both the Democratic and the Republican parties.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances