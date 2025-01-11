RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kejriwal claims BJP to name Bidhuri as Delhi CM face

January 11, 2025  19:15
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the BJP has picked former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections and will soon make the announcement.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the former chief minister also challenged Bidhuri to a public debate.

"We have come to know from reliable sources that the BJP is going to name Ramesh Bidhuri as its CM candidate in the next one or two days," Kejriwal claimed.

"There should be an open public debate between the chief ministerial candidates of the AAP and the BJP, whether it is Ramesh Bidhuri or anyone else," he said.

"Yes, we are challenging the BJP to a debate," Kejriwal said in response to questions from reporters.

The BJP has fielded Bidhuri from Kalkaji assembly constituency. He will take on AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who is seeking re-election from the seat.

On Friday, Atishi also claimed that the BJP was going to name Bidhuri as its CM face and criticised the party for picking a leader who "hurls the most abuses".

Bidhuri's recent remarks about Atishi triggered a controversy. 

He said Atishi "changed her father" by changing her surname from Marlena to Singh. -- PTI
