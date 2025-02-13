Rahman pokes fun at Allahbadia: When mouth opens...

11:20





Rahman, who has composed music for "Chhaava", took to the stage with Kaushal on Wednesday night. Kaushal, who plays Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the period drama, asked the music director to describe his music using "just three emojis".





"You want me (to) keep my mouth closed," Rahman said after some contemplation, referring to the emoji. "I think in the past week we have seen what all happens when mouth opens," he added, eliciting a roaring laughter from both Kaushal and the audience. To which Kaushal replied: "Talk about roasting."





Rahman is the latest celebrity to have joined the growing discourse around Allahbadia's comment, which many have deemed "vulgar" and "irresponsible" on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".





On Wednesday night, Raina said he has removed all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy. In his first response since the fracas ensued earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe. -- PTI

