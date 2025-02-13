HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Rahman pokes fun at Allahbadia: When mouth opens...

Thu, 13 February 2025
Share:
11:20
image
Composer AR Rahman subtly addressed the controversy surrounding influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, saying the past week has been all about "what happens when the mouth opens" when he indirectly shared his thoughts after he was asked to describe his music using emojis at the audio launch of Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Chhaava". 

Rahman, who has composed music for "Chhaava", took to the stage with Kaushal on Wednesday night. Kaushal, who plays Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the period drama, asked the music director to describe his music using "just three emojis". 

"You want me (to) keep my mouth closed," Rahman said after some contemplation, referring to the emoji. "I think in the past week we have seen what all happens when mouth opens," he added, eliciting a roaring laughter from both Kaushal and the audience. To which Kaushal replied: "Talk about roasting." 

Rahman is the latest celebrity to have joined the growing discourse around Allahbadia's comment, which many have deemed "vulgar" and "irresponsible" on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". 

On Wednesday night, Raina said he has removed all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy. In his first response since the fracas ensued earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahman pokes fun at Allahbadia: When mouth opens...
LIVE! Rahman pokes fun at Allahbadia: When mouth opens...

Gaurav Gogoi's British wife has ISI Links, claims BJP
Gaurav Gogoi's British wife has ISI Links, claims BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of raising questions on sensitive defence matters in Parliament after his marriage to a British citizen. Sarma alleged that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn,...

'India's Growth Is In Serious Trouble'
'India's Growth Is In Serious Trouble'

'We face the risk of remaining a low-income country for a very long time unless something changes in the next few years.''Instead of constantly talking about becoming a developed economy, we need to start fixing the problems of the...

Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled over Allahbadia row
Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled over Allahbadia row

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said stand-up comedian Raina had planned four shows in the state -- one each in Surat on April 17 and Vadodara on April 18, and two in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise
Ranveer Allahbadia's Rise, Journalism's Demise

Ranveer Allahbadia found an easy way of asking questions which made sense to him and his team.No counter-questions or finding out the 'Why?' from the celebrity he was speaking to.The 'Why?' was buried and forgotten in Ranveer's shows,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD