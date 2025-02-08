The constituency with four namesakes





Interestingly, there were four candidates named Tanwar from this seat; one from BJP, one from AAP, Congress, and Aapki Apni Party.

On winning the Delhi Elections from the Chhatarpur assembly constituency, BJP leader Kartar Singh Tanwar says, "The credit for the victory goes to Prime Minister Modi and every BJP worker who worked hard. Prime Minister Modi talked about the development of Delhi and people trusted him. People have voted for a developed Delhi."