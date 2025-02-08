RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


The constituency with four namesakes

February 08, 2025  16:36
On winning the Delhi Elections from the Chhatarpur assembly constituency, BJP leader Kartar Singh Tanwar says, "The credit for the victory goes to Prime Minister Modi and every BJP worker who worked hard. Prime Minister Modi talked about the development of Delhi and people trusted him. People have voted for a developed Delhi."

Interestingly, there were four candidates named Tanwar from this seat; one from BJP, one from AAP, Congress, and Aapki Apni Party.
It was a dramatic downslide for the AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, 62 in 2020 and could now end up with less than half of that. The promise of mohalla clinics, model schools, free water and electricity seemed to have lost...

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without the department's prior permission.

Most exit polls for the Delhi Assembly elections indicate a strong lead for the BJP, with the ruling AAP trailing behind. According to Election Commission trends, the BJP is projected to win 20 seats and lead in another 27, while AAP has...

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded his party's defeat in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections.

