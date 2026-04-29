BJP monitoring EVM irregularities: Suvendu

13:10

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the party is currently monitoring the situation, after the BJP alleged irregularities with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Falta of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.



Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said that the Election Commission of India has taken cognisance of the matter, whereas he has also conveyed the development of the situation to Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP.



"We are also monitoring and will do what is required. The Election Commission has also taken cognisance of this. If it works in this manner, then what is required will be done. I will discuss it with the candidate. Bhupendra Yadav ji called me at 9 am. I conveyed the situation. Just a few minutes back, the home minister, my leader Amit Shah ji, called me. I told him about the Falta incident. This is TMC's technique. We are taking action. Nothing has happened yet. 35 per cent of voting has taken place; a lot remains to be seen," he said.



Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency. -- ANI