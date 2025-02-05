Bangladesh to resume visa services from Agartala mission today





It had suspended the services on December 3, a day after the mission's premises were breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka in Bangladesh.





In the wake of the incident, three police personnel were suspended, while Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mahamad, was summoned to Dhaka. "All visa and consular services of the Bangladesh Asst High Commission will resume on February 5," First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office here, Md Al Amin, said in a notice issued on Tuesday.





The police have beefed up security at the mission following the December 2024 episode, officials said. -- PTI

