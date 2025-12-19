HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Violent protests in B'desh after student leader's death

Fri, 19 December 2025
08:47
image
Violent protests broke out in several cities in Bangladesh overnight after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising.

Hadi, also a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died late Thursday. He was shot in the head by masked gunmen last week as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

The offices of Prothom Alo and Daily Star are being attacked and vandalised in the capital's Karwanbazar. The Daily Star building has been set on fire, Nagorik reported.
 
The attack on Prothom Alo's office began around 12 midnight on Thursday. Later, the Daily Star was attacked.

The interim government of Muhammad Yunus on Monday sent Hadi to Singapore in an air ambulance for advanced treatment as doctors in Dhaka described his condition "extremely critical".

In a televised address to the nation late Thursday night, Chief Adviser Yunus announced Hadi's death and promised swift action to catch his killers.

"Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Yunus said.

He vowed to bring those involved in this brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, "No leniency will be shown" to the killers.

"I sincerely call upon all citizens keep your patience and restraint," he said.

"Let law enforcement agencies and other relevant organisations have the opportunity to carry out investigations with professionalism," he said, adding that the state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law.

Hundreds of students and people gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection near Dhaka University campus following the announcement of Hadi's death and chanted slogans like "Who are you, who am I Hadi, Hadi".

