Ola Electric Promoter Sells Stake To Clear ₹260 Cr Loan

09:22

Ola Electric on Thursday confirmed that founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has completed the one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal shareholding. The transaction was undertaken solely to repay a promoter-level loan of approximately ₹260 crore fully and to release all 3.93 per cent shares previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges.





'Following the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold 34.6 per cent in Ola Electric, with no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term commitment,' said the company in a statement.





'This was a planned, time-bound exercise executed entirely at the promoters personal level and has no impact on the companys performance, operations, or strategic direction.'





Ola Electric said it remains focused on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company.





Ola Electric recently announced the commencement of Hyperdelivery, offering same-day registration and delivery of vehicles, for its 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles in Bengaluru. This offering is a part of the companys umbrella Hyperservice initiative to deliver a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience.





-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard