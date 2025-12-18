HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Samajwadi Party MLA surrenders before special MP-MLA court

Fri, 19 December 2025
01:00
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav/Courtesy X
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, who was absconding in a criminal case, surrendered before a special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody. 

Special Judge Jitendra Yadav remanded him in jail after he surrendered in connection with a case of assault, loot and extortion. 

Last week, the district administration had attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 20 crore belonging to the former MLA under the Gangsters Act. 

According to the prosecution, a case was registered on November 20 on the complaint of Prem Singh Paliwal, a resident of the Bhujoud village, who alleged that on November 2, Yadav, along with others, assaulted him, looted valuables and threatened him to forcibly transfer land adjacent to their school, besides demanding extortion. Other accused in the case have already been sent to jail. 

Acting on the orders issued by the Jhansi district magistrate's court on December 10, the administration on December 13 attached Yadav's properties located in Bhagwantpura, Karguwan Ji and Bangua, valued at more than Rs 20 crore. -- PTI

