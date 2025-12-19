HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dense fog blankets north India; red alert in Delhi

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
10:20
image
A thick layer of fog stretching from Punjab to Bihar reduced visibility across the Indo-Gangetic plains on Friday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Delhi and warning that road, rail and air traffic may be affected.
   
IMD officials said satellite imagery showed a dense fog cover over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
 
At 5.30 am, visibility was recorded at zero metres in Agra, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Ambala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Adampur in Punjab; Safdarjung in Delhi; Ambala in Haryana; Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh; Bhagalpur in Bihar; and Daltonganj in Jharkhand.
 
The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, warning that fog may disrupt operations at some airports and affect highways and railway routes.
 
An orange alert was issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etah, Etawah, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli.
 
Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Sangrur in Punjab are also under an orange alert.
 
The IMD warned of difficult driving conditions and an increased risk of road accidents, adding that there is a possibility of power line tripping in affected areas.
 
"Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, including being careful while driving or travelling by any mode of transport, using fog lights, checking road and traffic conditions, staying in touch with airlines, railways and state transport authorities for travel schedules, avoiding unnecessary travel and following advisories issued by concerned agencies," the IMD said.
 
According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sidda attends ministers' dinner meet amid leadership buzz
LIVE! Sidda attends ministers' dinner meet amid leadership buzz

Bangladesh tense after unrest over uprising leader's death
Bangladesh tense after unrest over uprising leader's death

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest

"This is an insult to India's poor, it is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, it is an insult to Rabindranath Tagore. With just five hours' notice, this bill was given to us. We were not allowed a proper debate," Ghose said.

The King Cobra Case That Shocked Doctors
The King Cobra Case That Shocked Doctors

In a first for Assam, a man has survived a confirmed king cobra bite, thanks to rapid medical intervention despite the absence of species-specific antivenom.

Airfares May Surge After Court Order
Airfares May Surge After Court Order

The cost of any flight from Delhi and Mumbai could rise by up to Rs 3,000 soon unless the airport regulator is able to reverse a court order.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO