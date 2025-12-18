HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai civic polls: NCP to go solo; BJP, Sena in tie-up

Fri, 19 December 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar./File imate
Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said his party and the Shiv Sena had formed an alliance for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.   

He, however, said there were a large number of aspirants from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and it had become difficult to accommodate everyone within the alliance, and, hence, that party was contesting on its own. 

The BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP are part of the ruling Mahayuti. 

"However, there will be no differences among Mahayuti constituents. Alliance partners will not criticise each other," Bawankule asserted. 

Asked about speculation that NCP may join hands with Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP for civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Bawankule said they were free to form an alliance. 

But the minister asserted the NCP-SP would not be part of the power-sharing structure within the Mahayuti after the elections. 

Reacting to recent remarks by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on the Epstein files and Operation Sindoor, Bawankule said these reflected a "distorted mindset". 

Chavan had claimed that India could get a new prime minister soon and had linked it to the release of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the USA on December 19.  -- PTI

